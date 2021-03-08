Israel Starts COVID-19 Vaccination of Palestinian Workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Israel has begun vaccinating Palestinians working in the country and Jewish settlements in the West Bank, COGAT, the country's military agency coordinating government activities in the Palestinian territories, said on Monday.

The Palestinians can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at medical centers located in border checkpoints, as well as in Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The health ministries of Palestine and Israel agreed in February that the latter would inoculate 100,000 Palestinian laborers working in the Jewish state and territories it controls.

Israel started inoculating own population against the coronavirus back on December 20. Over 4.8 million Israelis have since been vaccinated, and 3.5 million of them have received both doses.