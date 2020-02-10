UrduPoint.com
Mon 10th February 2020

Israel Starts Serial Production of Eitan Armored Personnel Carrier - Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Israel has started serial production of the new Eitan armored fighting vehicle, the country's Defense Ministry has announced.

"Today, the Ministry of Defense of Israel announces the start of serial production of the first Eitan APC [armored personnel carrier]," the ministry said in a Sunday statement.

Brig. Gen.

Guy Paglin, head of the ministry's Armored Vehicles Directorate, said, as quoted by The Times of Israel on Sunday, that the Eitan "will be the world's most well-protected APC, equipped with advanced combat capabilities."

Israel's new APC uses technologies from the Merkava tank and the Namer APC. The Eitan can develop a speed of up to 90 kilometers per hour (56 miles per hour).

The first Eitan APCs are expected to be put into operation at the end of 2021.

