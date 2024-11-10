Open Menu

Israel Steps Up Ethnic Cleansing Amid News Void In Besieged Northern Gaza: CPJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Israel steps up ethnic cleansing amid news void in besieged northern Gaza: CPJ

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Israel’s systematic attack on journalists in northern Gaza is a “deliberate tactic” to prevent the news media from documenting it's campaign of ethnic cleansing in the besieged territory, the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Saturday

CPJ, the independent media watchdog, said that Israel has adopted a “starve or leave” policy to force Palestinians out of northern Gaza, which has been under relentless Israeli military attacks.

It said that there are almost no professional journalists left in the area “to document what several international institutions have described as an ethnic cleansing campaign.”

The Israeli occupation authorities, CPJ said, “has not allowed international media independent access to Gaza in the 13 months since the war began.”

In October, Israel's airstrikes killed at least five journalists, according to CPJ Programme Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna. He said Israeli forces also began a smear campaign against six Al Jazeera journalists reporting in the north.

“Israel is accused of adopting a ‘starve or leave’ policy to force Palestinians out of northern Gaza.

It seems clear that the systematic attacks on the media and campaign to discredit those few journalists who remain is a deliberate tactic to prevent the world from seeing what Israel is doing there,” De la Serna added.

Meanwhile, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a leading Muslim advocacy group, supported CJP's call for the far-right Israeli government to stop its “systematic attack on journalists and media infrastructure” designed to “prevent the world from seeing what Israel is doing” in its extermination campaign in northern Gaza.

CAIR said international media must be allowed to show Israel’s genocidal campaign of ethnic cleansing, mass destruction, and forced starvation.

Also, Israeli forces have prevented reporters from approaching sites that have been bombed or attacked, further suppressing documentation of alleged crimes, Osama Al Ashi, a freelance documentary producer told CPJ.

According to reports from northern Gaza, Israeli forces have burned schools and attacked hospitals and medical staff. They have killed scores of people and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Related Topics

Attack World Israel Gaza October Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

5 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

5 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

5 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

9 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

11 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

11 hours ago
Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

13 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

17 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago

More Stories From World