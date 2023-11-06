Open Menu

Israel Steps Up War As Hamas Says Gaza Deaths Near 10,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Israeli forces pushed on with intense strikes targeting Hammas in Gaza on Monday as the war neared one month and the Hamas-run health ministry's death toll approached 10,000 inside the besieged territory.

Ground forces with tanks have flooded the northern half of the Gaza Strip and tightened an encirclement of Gaza City, effectively splitting the territory in two, even as hundreds of thousands of civilians remained in the north despite Israeli evacuation orders.

Gaza's health ministry said more than 200 people had died in overnight strikes -- a day after reporting a total death toll of more than 9,770, mostly women and children.

"These are massacres! They destroyed three houses over the heads of their inhabitants -- women and children," one resident, Mahmoud Mechmech, told AFP in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

"We have already taken 40 bodies out of the rubble," he said as crowds prayed around corpses wrapped in white shrouds outside a nearby hospital.

Israel's ally the United States has sent its top diplomat Antony Blinken on a whirlwind middle East tour that has been marked by strong condemnation of Israel, including on his latest stop Turkey.

The heads of major United Nations agencies issued a joint statement calling for a ceasefire inside the territory of 2.4 million people where an Israeli siege has cut off most water, food and fuel supplies.

"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," said the statement.

"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It's been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now."

The Israeli army said on Monday it had pounded Gaza with "significant" new strikes on 450 targets, having earlier said it had already hit over 12,000.

It also reported seizing a Hamas command post in central Gaza, where tanks were driving between the ruins of buildings.

"We will take the fight to Hamas wherever they are -- underground, above ground," Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said, repeating calls for civilians to leave the urban war zone.

