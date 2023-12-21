Israel strike kills head of Gaza side of border crossing: Hamas

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) An Israeli strike killed the head of the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing on Thursday, Hamas authorities in the Gaza Strip said.

Crossing director Bassem Ghaben and three other people were killed as Israeli aircraft targeted the infrastructure, the crossings authority and the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory said.

The Israeli army and COGAT, the defence ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, did not immediately respond to requests from AFP for comment.

After weeks of pressure, Israel approved the temporary reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing on Friday to enable aid to be delivered directly to Gaza, rather than through the Rafah crossing from Egypt.

United Nations official Tor Wennesland said Tuesday that Israel's "limited" steps to allow aid into Gaza were "positive, but fall far short of what is needed to address the human catastrophe on the ground".

The UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.4 million residents have been displaced and concerns are growing about the ability of aid groups to help.