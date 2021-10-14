UrduPoint.com

Israel Strike Kills Nine Near Syria's Palmyra: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:41 PM

An Israeli air strike in central Syria killed nine pro-government fighters, four of them Syrians and five of undetermined nationality, a Britain-based war monitor said Thursday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :An Israeli air strike in central Syria killed nine pro-government fighters, four of them Syrians and five of undetermined nationality, a Britain-based war monitor said Thursday.

The Syrian state news agency SANA had earlier quoted a military source as saying that the late Wednesday attack near the city of Palmyra had killed a soldier and wounded three others.

"At around 11:34 pm (2034 GMT) the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression... on the area of Palmyra, targeting a communication tower and several positions in its vicinity," the source told SANA.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the attack targeted several positions, among them the communication tower, near the T4 airbase east of Palmyra.

It reported that the attack killed four Syrians, one soldier, as well as five others whose nationality was not immediately clear.

