Israel Strike On Car In South Lebanon Kills At Least One: State Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) At least one person was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli strike on a car in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the official National news Agency reported.
An AFP photographer saw rescue workers collecting human remains and the mangled wreck of a car engulfed by flames near the Palestinian refugee camp of Rashidiyeh, close to the coastal city of Tyre.
The identity of the person killed was not immediately known.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From World
-
Famine stalks Sudan in second Ramadan plagued by war1 minute ago
-
Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US21 minutes ago
-
France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine: Warsaw41 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious41 minutes ago
-
Japan space rocket explodes seconds after launch1 hour ago
-
Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious1 hour ago
-
US House to vote on TikTok ban1 hour ago
-
UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit1 hour ago
-
Palestinian children's deaths greater than child death toll across all conflicts for 4 years: UN1 hour ago
-
Senegal candidate Anta Babacar Ngom runs fast-track campaign1 hour ago
-
Adidas reports 2023 loss, as Kanye fallout weighs2 hours ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Ryukyu Islands, Japan --2 hours ago