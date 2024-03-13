Open Menu

Israel Strike On Car In South Lebanon Kills At Least One: State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Israel strike on car in south Lebanon kills at least one: state media

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) At least one person was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli strike on a car in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the official National news Agency reported.

An AFP photographer saw rescue workers collecting human remains and the mangled wreck of a car engulfed by flames near the Palestinian refugee camp of Rashidiyeh, close to the coastal city of Tyre.

The identity of the person killed was not immediately known.

