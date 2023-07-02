Open Menu

Israel Strikes Air Defense Battery In Syria In Retaliation Attack - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Israel Strikes Air Defense Battery in Syria in Retaliation Attack - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it struck an air defense battery and other targets in Syria in response to an anti-aircraft missile launched at the country at night.

"In response to the launch of an anti-aircraft rocket from Syria into Israeli territory last night, IDF fighter jets struck an anti-aircraft battery in Syria.

In addition, the fighter jets struck additional targets in the area," the IDF said on Twitter.

On Saturday night, the IDF said that an anti-aircraft rocket was launched from Syria toward Israel and exploded in the air.

