Israel Strikes At Facilities In Southern Syria, Causing Material Damage - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:50 AM

Israel Strikes at Facilities in Southern Syria, Causing Material Damage - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Israel has stricken at facilities in the Tell al-Hara area in the Syrian province of Daraa, caused material damage, the SANA news agency reported on Wednesday

The agency did not report any casualties.

Israel has been repeatedly carrying out strikes on the Syrian territory on what it calls Iranian targets justifying its actions with security concerns over Iranian military presence next to its borders. Iran, in turn, has been consistently saying that its presence in Syria as part of counterterrorism assistance was coordinated with Damascus and does not have to be agreed with Israel.

