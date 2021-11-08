BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Syrian provinces of Tartus and Homs were hit by Israeli air strikes, air defense systems have been repelling attacks, the Syrian state television reported on Monday.

Two Syrian soldiers were injured in the strikes, the command of the Syrian Armed Forces said.

"Today at 19:16 (16:16 GMT), Israel launched attacks from the airspace north of Beirut. Some areas in the central and coastal parts were hit. Our air defense systems repelled the attacks, shooting down most of the enemy missiles. As a result of the aggression, two servicemen were injured and material damage was inflicted," the statement says.

Lebanese media report that a group of Israeli aircraft remain at medium altitude in Lebanese airspace south of Beirut.