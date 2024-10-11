Israel Strikes Central Beirut, Killing 22
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) An Israeli air strike killed at least 22 people in central Beirut on Thursday as Israeli ground troops in Lebanon were accused of firing on the UN's peacekeeping headquarters, injuring two Blue Helmets.
The raid on Beirut, where an AFP journalist heard several loud explosions, was the third such attack on the centre of the Lebanese capital since Israel escalated its campaign last month.
Lebanon's health ministry issued the updated death toll and said the number of injured had risen to 117.
AFP live tv footage showed two plumes of smoke billowing between densely packed buildings, while there was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities about the nature of the target.
