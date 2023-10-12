Open Menu

Israel Strikes Damascus, Aleppo Airports: Syrian State TV

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Israel strikes Damascus, Aleppo airports: Syrian state TV

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Israeli strikes targeted Syria's two main airports on Thursday, Syrian state television said, in the first such attack since a Hamas assault on Israel at the weekend triggered fierce fighting.

"Israeli aggression targets Damascus and Aleppo airports," the state television reported on the messaging app Telegram, without providing additional details.

Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in Aleppo and the capital Damascus, both of which are controlled by the government of war-torn Syria.

The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day, after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border into Israel on Saturday and killed more than 1,000 civilians.

They also came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, and hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a telephone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, called on Arab and Islamic countries to cooperate in confronting Israel.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its arch-foe Iran, which supports Assad's government, to expand its footprint there.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Army Syria Israel Iran Gaza Damascus Aleppo Border TV Government Arab

Recent Stories

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All ..

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All Blacks

8 minutes ago
 Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation ..

Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation of Indus Delta Mangroves

8 minutes ago
 PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for e ..

PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for enhancing financial agility

8 minutes ago
 Stock markets, oil prices advance tracking inflati ..

Stock markets, oil prices advance tracking inflation, conflict

8 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

11 minutes ago
 Ethiopian ambassador calls on Education Minister

Ethiopian ambassador calls on Education Minister

12 minutes ago
IIOJK people suffer as Indian forces continue CASO ..

IIOJK people suffer as Indian forces continue CASOs, house raids

12 minutes ago
 Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since co ..

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

12 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccin ..

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccination programme

57 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase o ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase of automated rapid transit proj ..

57 minutes ago
 UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll r ..

UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

59 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From World