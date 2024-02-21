Israel Strikes Damascus Neighbourhood: Syrian State Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Israel on Wednesday struck a residential area of Damascus, Syrian official media reported, the latest attack as hostilities increase since the start of the war in Gaza.
"An Israeli attack with a number of missiles targets the Kafr Sousa residential neighbourhood in the capital Damascus," Syria's state tv said, without immediately providing further details.
The district is home to a number of security and military headquarters.
State news agency SANA published images of the purported aftermath of the attack, showing the outside of multi-story building partially blackened and windows blown out, with a fire visible in one apartment that appeared to have been targeted.
An AFP photographer said authorities had cordoned off the area, while firefighters were trying to extinguish the blaze.
Since Syria's civil war broke out in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour, mainly targeting Iran-backed forces, including Hezbollah militants as well as Syrian army positions.
