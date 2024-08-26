Open Menu

Israel Strikes Gaza After Lebanon Flare-up

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Israel strikes Gaza after Lebanon flare-up

Israel's military struck the Gaza Strip on Monday a day after truce talks in Cairo coincided with a major but brief cross-border escalation involving Hezbollah in Lebanon

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Israel's military struck the Gaza Strip on Monday a day after truce talks in Cairo coincided with a major but brief cross-border escalation involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Gaza war, triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, has drawn in different groups across the middle East, repeatedly heightening fears of a broader regional conflagration.

In the latest flare-up between Israel and Hamas-ally Hezbollah, the Lebanese group on Sunday launched rockets and drones in retaliation for a top commander's killing as Israel carried out air raids.

Israel swiftly revoked a state of emergency declared early on Sunday, and Hezbollah said its operation was "completed".

