Israel Strikes Gaza's Rafah As Truce Talks Under Way
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM
Israel launched air strikes Thursday on southern Gaza's Rafah after threatening to send troops against Palestinian group in the city where around 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Israel launched air strikes Thursday on southern Gaza's Rafah after threatening to send troops against Palestinian group in the city where around 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge.
Global powers trying to find a way to end the Israel-Palestinian group war have so far failed, but a US envoy was expected in Israel on Thursday in the latest attempt to secure a truce deal.
The war has also triggered mounting violence in the occupied West Bank, where three Palestinian gunmen opened fire Thursday on cars in a highway traffic jam, killing one and wounding eight including a young pregnant woman.
The attackers were shot dead at the scene, near a Jewish settlement east of Jerusalem. Israeli far-right politicians quickly called for more citizens to carry weapons and for even greater restrictions on Palestinian West Bank residents.
International concern has spiralled over Gaza's high civilian death toll and the dire humanitarian crisis sparked by the war that followed Palestinian group October 7 attack against Israel.
Recent Stories
Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%
China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday
UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official
Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January
Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil ..
PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes
Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..
Language experts stress importance of mother language
Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium
Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated
Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS
Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive
More Stories From World
-
China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday4 minutes ago
-
UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official4 minutes ago
-
Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January4 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil prices4 minutes ago
-
Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium10 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured Pobeda village in east Ukraine30 minutes ago
-
Danone says profits rise, higher prices offset flat volumes30 minutes ago
-
Campaigning begins for Iran's legislative election50 minutes ago
-
UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official50 minutes ago
-
Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy2 hours ago
-
'Dad, come back': Palestinians radio loved ones in Israeli jails5 minutes ago
-
Kewell's Yokohama spearhead challengers to champions Kobe in J-League2 hours ago