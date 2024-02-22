Open Menu

Israel Strikes Gaza's Rafah As Truce Talks Under Way

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM

Israel launched air strikes Thursday on southern Gaza's Rafah after threatening to send troops against Palestinian group in the city where around 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge

Global powers trying to find a way to end the Israel-Palestinian group war have so far failed, but a US envoy was expected in Israel on Thursday in the latest attempt to secure a truce deal.

The war has also triggered mounting violence in the occupied West Bank, where three Palestinian gunmen opened fire Thursday on cars in a highway traffic jam, killing one and wounding eight including a young pregnant woman.

The attackers were shot dead at the scene, near a Jewish settlement east of Jerusalem. Israeli far-right politicians quickly called for more citizens to carry weapons and for even greater restrictions on Palestinian West Bank residents.

International concern has spiralled over Gaza's high civilian death toll and the dire humanitarian crisis sparked by the war that followed Palestinian group October 7 attack against Israel.

