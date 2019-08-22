Israel strikes Hamas base after alleged rocket attacks: army

Israeli forces bombed Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight in retaliation for alleged Palestinian rocket attacks, the military said Thursday

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Israeli forces bombed Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight in retaliation for alleged Palestinian rocket attacks, the military said Thursday.

Hamas launched two rockets at Israel late Wednesday -- bringing to six the number of strikes from Gaza in less than a week -- the army said, adding that thy caused no casualties or damage.

In retaliation, the army said it "struck "a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip".

A Palestinian security source told AFP a naval base west of Gaza City had been "targeted several times" by Israeli aircraft.

The source said aircraft had also targeted "three sites in the central Gaza Strip and in Khan Yunis" in the south.

He reported no casualties.