Israel Strikes Hamas Facilities In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Fire - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:40 AM

Israel Strikes Hamas Facilities in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Israel has hit facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian exclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

On late Friday, the IDF said that a rocket had been fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. Thousands of people sought protection in a bomb shelter over the rocket fire.

"A rocket was fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight.

We just responded by striking Hamas terror targets in Gaza," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

The defense forces also vowed to defeat both terrorism and COVID-19.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

