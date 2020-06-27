Israel Strikes Hamas Facilities in Southern Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Israel has hit facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the southern part of the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian exclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

On late Friday, the IDF said that two rockets had been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

"In response to the 2 rockets fired at #Israel, our fighter jets struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop and a weapons manufacturing facility in #Gaza. We hold Hamas responsible for all acts of terror emanating from Gaza," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.