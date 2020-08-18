Israel Strikes Hamas Targets After Gazans Launch Explosive Balloons - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Israeli Air Force attacked Hamas targets in Gaza on Monday night in response to launches of incendiary balloons from the enclave, the military has said.

"Throughout the day, explosive balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel.

In response, fighter jets and aircraft struck Hamas underground infrastructure in Gaza," the Israel Defense Forces said.

Gazans resumed flying incendiary balloons across the border in early August. Israel responds with attacks on Hamas targets. Over the past week, the strikes have been carried out every night.