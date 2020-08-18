UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets After Gazans Launch Explosive Balloons - IDF

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets After Gazans Launch Explosive Balloons - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Israeli Air Force attacked Hamas targets in Gaza on Monday night in response to launches of incendiary balloons from the enclave, the military has said.

"Throughout the day, explosive balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel.

In response, fighter jets and aircraft struck Hamas underground infrastructure in Gaza," the Israel Defense Forces said.

Gazans resumed flying incendiary balloons across the border in early August. Israel responds with attacks on Hamas targets. Over the past week, the strikes have been carried out every night.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza August Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

3 minutes ago

FM says Pakistan stands as proud partner of Sri La ..

15 minutes ago

NLCC says Punjab, Khyber Pakthunkhwa are locusts f ..

21 minutes ago

Waqar Younis reviews second Test in virtual media ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Another achievement by Sharjah Airpor ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.9 million, de ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.