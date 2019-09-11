Israel Strikes Hamas Targets After Intercepted Rocket Fire From Gaza - Military
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:10 AM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have attacked over a dozen targets in the Gaza Strip, including a weapons manufacturing site, following the Tuesday launch of two rockets, fired from Gaza, the IDF said in a statement.
"Our fighter jets struck 15 terror targets in #Gaza in response to the rockets fired at #Israel earlier tonight," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Twitter, adding that the targets included "a weapons manufacturing site" and a "Hamas terror tunnel.
"
On Tuesday, Israel's defense system intercepted two rockets fired from Gaza toward the Israeli port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from Ashdod where he was holding a pre-election meeting.
Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which continues to refuse to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.