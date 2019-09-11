Israel Strikes Hamas Targets After Intercepted Rocket Fire From Gaza - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have attacked over a dozen targets in the Gaza Strip, including a weapons manufacturing site, following the Tuesday launch of two rockets, fired from Gaza, the IDF said in a statement.

"Our fighter jets struck 15 terror targets in #Gaza in response to the rockets fired at #Israel earlier tonight," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Twitter, adding that the targets included "a weapons manufacturing site" and a "Hamas terror tunnel.

On Tuesday, Israel's defense system intercepted two rockets fired from Gaza toward the Israeli port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from Ashdod where he was holding a pre-election meeting.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which continues to refuse to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.