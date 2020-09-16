UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza In Response To Rocket Attack - IDF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Rocket Attack - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Israel struck radical Palestinian movement Hamas' targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Terrorists in Gaza have fired 15 rockets at Israel since last night.

In response, our Air Force just struck Hamas targets in Gaza including a weapons & explosives manufacturing factory and a military compound," the IDF said on Twitter.

"We will continue to operate against any attempts to attack Israel," it said.

