Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Rocket Attack - IDF

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Israel struck radical Palestinian movement Hamas' targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Terrorists in Gaza have fired 15 rockets at Israel since last night.

In response, our Air Force just struck Hamas targets in Gaza including a weapons & explosives manufacturing factory and a military compound," the IDF said on Twitter.

"We will continue to operate against any attempts to attack Israel," it said.