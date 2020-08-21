Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip, Intercepts 3 Rockets Fired From Enclave - IDF

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Israeli air force once again stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after several explosive balloons had been launched from the Palestinian enclave, while the country's air defense system intercepted three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Israel has faced a series of balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip this month and responded with airstrikes and tank fire several times in previous weeks. Last week, Israel closed the Kerem Shalom checkpoint on the border with the enclave, allowing only deliveries of humanitarian cargo and fuel through it. Two days later, Israel also decided to stop fuel deliveries to the enclave.

"Explosive balloons were launched from #Gaza into #Israel throughout the day. In response, our fighter jets just struck infrastructure belonging to Hamas in Gaza used to construct tunnels.

We will continue operating as necessary against any attempt to harm Israeli civilians," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.

A bit earlier, the IDF reported about two rockets, which had been fired from the enclave and exploded near the security fence. Later, three more rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

"Terrorists just fired another 3 rockets into #Israel from #Gaza. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted all 3 rockets," the IDF added.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.