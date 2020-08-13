UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza Strip In Response To Explosive Balloon Attacks - IDF

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:00 AM

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip in Response to Explosive Balloon Attacks - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Israeli air force stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after several explosive balloons had been launched from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"Explosive balloons continued to be launched from Gaza into Israel today, causing fires on land across southern Israel.

In response, we just struck Hamas targets in Gaza, including a military compound, underground infrastructure & observation posts," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

