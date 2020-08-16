UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Attack - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:40 AM

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Attack - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The Israeli air forces have attack facilities of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an earlier rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier tonight, rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel.

In response, our Air Force just struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza, including a military compound used to store rocket ammunition. We will continue to operate against any attempts to harm Israeli civilians," the IDF said.

Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

