Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza Strip In Response To Arson Balloon Attacks - IDF

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:00 AM

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip in Response to Arson Balloon Attacks - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Israeli air force stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after several arson balloons had been launched from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

"In response to the arson balloons launched from Gaza toward Israel today, IDF fighter jets struck a weapons manufacturing site used to research and develop weapons belonging to Hamas tonight," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

The IDF vowed to respond firmly against any terrorist attacks from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

