UrduPoint.com

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza Strip In Response To Arson Balloon Attacks - IDF

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 07:30 AM

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip in Response to Arson Balloon Attacks - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The Israeli army stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after several arson balloons had been launched from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"In response to continual launches of arson balloons from Gaza into Israel today, we just struck a Hamas military compound and rocket launching site.

The rocket launching site was in a civilian area, once again emphasizing how Hamas endangers Palestinian civilians," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

The IDF vowed to respond firmly against any terrorist attacks from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza SITE From

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

7 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

7 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

7 hours ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

7 hours ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

7 hours ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.