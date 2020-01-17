UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza Strip In Response To Explosive Balloon Attacks - IDF

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:40 AM

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip in Response to Explosive Balloon Attacks - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Israeli air force stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after several explosive balloons had been launched from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Terrorists in #Gaza launched explosive balloons at Israeli homes throughout the day. In response, an IDF attack helicopter just struck underground #Hamas infrastructure.

We won't let #Hamas terrorize Israeli civilians," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

4 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

4 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

5 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

5 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.