Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip in Response to Explosive Balloon Attacks - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Israeli air force stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after several explosive balloons had been launched from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Terrorists in Gaza launched explosive balloons into Israel throughout the day. In response, our aircraft just struck Hamas underground terror infrastructure in Gaza.

We won't let Hamas terrorize Israeli civilians," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.