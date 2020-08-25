Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Response To Explosive Balloons Launched From Gaza - IDF
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Israel struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to an attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
"In response to explosive balloons launched from #Gaza into #Israel today, our tanks and aircraft just struck Hamas military posts & underground infrastructure in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.