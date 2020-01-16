Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Response to Rocket Fire From Gaza Strip - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Israeli air force stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after several rockets had been fired from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

On Wednesday, four rockets were fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, with two of them having been intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, according to the IDF.

"In response to the 4 rockets fired from #Gaza at #Israel earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza, including a weapons manufacturing site & a military compound," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.