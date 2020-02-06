UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Response To Rocket Fire From Gaza Strip - IDF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:10 AM

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Response to Rocket Fire From Gaza Strip - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Israeli air force stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after rocket fire and launches of several explosive balloons from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

Several hours earlier, the IDF said that two mortar shells had been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

"In response to mortars and explosive balloons launched from #Gaza into #Israel over the last day, our Air Force just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

The IDF added that it was holding Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.

