Israel Strikes Hamas' Weapon Manufacturing Site - IDF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Israel Strikes Hamas' Weapon Manufacturing Site - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday it struck a Hamas weapon manufacturing site in response to a rocket launch from the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Israeli army confirmed it was striking targets in Gaza overnight on Thursday.

"In response to the rocket launch from Gaza into Israel earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck a production site for raw chemical material production, along with a weapon manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas Terrorist Organization," the IDF said on Twitter.

"The IDF holds Hamas responsible for all terrorism activity emanating from Gaza and it will face the consequences of the security violations against Israel," it said.

