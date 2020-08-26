UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes Hezbollah After Gunshots Near Border

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:37 PM

Israel struck Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group and party, posts in southern Lebanon early on Wednesday after shots were fired across the border towards its troops, the army sai

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Israel struck Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group and party, posts in southern Lebanon early on Wednesday after shots were fired across the border towards its troops, the army said.

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said in a statement that "during operational activity in the area, shots were fired from Lebanon towards IDF troops," adding that no injuries were reported among the Israeli forces.

The army said that its troops fired dozens of illumination rounds and smoke shells and responded with fire.

Later, Israeli attack helicopters and aircraft struck observation posts belonging to Hezbollah near the border.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Tensions have been escalating on the border over the past weeks. In July, Israel said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt, which the Shiite group denied.

