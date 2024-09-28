Israel Strikes Hezbollah Bastion In Beirut
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Israel conducted a wave of air strikes on the south of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Friday that it said targeted Hezbollah's headquarters, sending huge clouds of smoke soaring above the densely populated neighbourhood.
The strikes were heard across the Mediterranean city, and sparked panic in the residential area that has been the Iran-backed movement's main bastion for decades.
They were by far the fiercest strikes to hit Beirut since Israel shifted its focus from the war in Gaza to Lebanon this week, pounding Hezbollah strongholds around the country and killing hundreds of people.
