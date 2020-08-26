Israel Strikes Hezbollah Observation Posts in Response to Shots Fired From Lebanon - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Israel struck Lebanese movement Hezbollah's observation posts in response to shots fired from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"During operational activity in northern Israel last night, shots were fired from Lebanon toward IDF troops.

We responded with fire, & our aircraft struck Hezbollah observation posts near the border," the IDF said on Twitter.

"This is a severe event & we remain ready to combat any threat to our borders," it said.