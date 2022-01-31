UrduPoint.com

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Positions Near Damascus: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions near Damascus: monitor

Israeli strikes early Monday hit a military outpost and weapons depot operated by Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement near the Syrian capital Damascus, a war monitor reported Monday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Israeli strikes early Monday hit a military outpost and weapons depot operated by Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement near the Syrian capital Damascus, a war monitor reported Monday.

"Sites operated by the Lebanese Hezbollah group... in the east Qalamoun region, northeast of Damascus, were hit by Israeli strikes at dawn," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The war monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria, said that the attack sparked fires "in military outposts and arms depots belonging to Hezbollah".

The Observatory said there were believed to be casualties but it did not offer a toll.

Asked about Israeli strikes near Damascus, the Israeli army told AFP: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media.

" Official Syrian state media said the attack caused only material damage, without elaborating on its intended target.

"At 3:05 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial assault with a volley of missiles... targeting some points on the outskirts of Damascus," SANA news agency said.

"Our air defences responded to the attack and intercepted some" of the missiles, it added.

Israel rarely comments on the air strikes it carries out in Syria but has said repeatedly it will not allow its archfoe Iran to extend its footprint in Syria.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

Related Topics

Attack Army Syria Israel Iran Damascus Lebanon Media Government

Recent Stories

Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

13 minutes ago
 Ryanair narrows losses in third quarter

Ryanair narrows losses in third quarter

42 seconds ago
 Cruise missiles to nukes: North Korea's arsenal

Cruise missiles to nukes: North Korea's arsenal

43 seconds ago
 KP health department setup coordination office aga ..

KP health department setup coordination office against coronavirus

45 seconds ago
 Nadal's mightiest comeback secures 'special' 21st ..

Nadal's mightiest comeback secures 'special' 21st Slam

18 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes birthday to husband ..

PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes birthday to husband Ben Cutting

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>