Israel Strikes Kill 10 Syrian, Foreign Fighters: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:13 PM

Israel strikes kill 10 Syrian, foreign fighters: monitor

Israeli strikes on Syria killed 10 fighters on Wednesday, including three Syrian air defence troops and five allied foreign fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said in a new toll

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Israeli strikes on Syria killed 10 fighters on Wednesday, including three Syrian air defence troops and five allied foreign fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said in a new toll.

The foreigners included five fighters who were "likely Iranian and belonging to the Quds force, as well as two pro-Iran fighters of undetermined nationality, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

More Stories From World

