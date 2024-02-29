Israel Strikes Kill Hezbollah Fighter Near Syria-Lebanon Border: Monitor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Israel killed a Hezbollah fighter in a strike on Syria, close to the Lebanese border, also hitting near Damascus Thursday, a war monitor said, hours after similar attacks
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Israel killed a Hezbollah fighter in a strike on Syria, close to the Lebanese border, also hitting near Damascus Thursday, a war monitor said, hours after similar attacks.
Hezbollah holds sway over Lebanon's eastern border with Syria, as well as some regions on the other side of the border including Qusayr, the target of Thursday's strike.
"An Israeli drone strike on a truck killed a Hezbollah fighter in the Qusayr area near the Syrian-Lebanese border," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
At the same time, Israeli strikes targeted Syrian air defence and radar sites near Damascus, said the Britain-based monitor with a network of sources inside Syria.
An AFP correspondent in Damascus heard faraway explosions.
Recent Stories
Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU
ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative
Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday
Farewell given to ex-minister Prof Javed Akram
CDA taking steps for unintrepted water supply in capital city
PU extends associate degree admission date
UNSC reform should not serve interest of few countries: China
Madhu Lal Hussain urs from March 2
PATS, right forum fostering team spirit in evolving character of war: Chief of A ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.038 billion
IIUI's research priority based approach led to meaningful progress in ranking: R ..
More Stories From World
-
UNSC reform should not serve interest of few countries: China12 minutes ago
-
Türkiye rises 10 ranks in Brand Finance's Global Soft Power Index12 minutes ago
-
China's gov't departments handle 12,480 suggestions, proposals in 202312 minutes ago
-
WHO seeks more funds to curb cholera outbreak in Somalia12 minutes ago
-
China sees surge in air passenger trips in January1 hour ago
-
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows2 hours ago
-
Fears grow in Israel of war with Lebanon's Hezbollah2 hours ago
-
Putin warns West of nuclear war risk2 hours ago
-
Drones, snake robot enter wrecked Japan nuclear reactor2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago
-
Van Gogh Museum showcases kindred Canadian-Chinese artist Wong2 hours ago
-
Athletes' village handed over to Paris Olympics organisers2 hours ago