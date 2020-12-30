Israel Strikes Kill Syrian Soldier, Wound Five: Monitor
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:04 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Israeli air strikes in Syria targeting the pro-Damascus Lebanese Hezbollah group and Syrian air defence forces killed one Syrian soldier and wounded five others, a war monitor said Wednesday.
The air raids early Wednesday hit positions in a rural area northwest of the capital, said the Britain-based war monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a military source, said one Syrian soldier was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli strike on a military position near the capital.