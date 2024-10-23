(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tyre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) AFP correspondents reported several strikes on Lebanon's Tyre on Wednesday after the Israeli army warned residents to evacuate swathes of the coastal city which boasts a UNESCO world heritage site.

AFPTV footage showed plumes of thick black smoke rising from several neighbourhoods, with parts of the evacuation area just 500 metres (yards) from the city's ancient ruins.

"Four strikes targeted the city of Tyre after the enemy threatened to bomb it," the National news Agency said, after earlier reporting that "an enemy drone targeted" a "street in Tyre".

"The situation is very bad, we're evacuating people," said Mortada Mhanna, who heads Tyre's disaster management unit.

Bilal Kashmar, the unit's media officer, told AFP that many were fleeing the city and heading towards the suburbs.