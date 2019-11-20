UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes Military Sites In Syria: Army

Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:41 AM

Israel strikes military sites in Syria: army

The Israeli army confirmed it carried out strikes on Syrian and Iranian "terror targets" near Damascus on Wednesday, in response to fire from Syria the day before

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Israeli army confirmed it carried out strikes on Syrian and Iranian "terror targets" near Damascus on Wednesday, in response to fire from Syria the day before.

The Israel Defense Forces, who blamed Tuesday's rockets on "an Iranian force", said it holds Damascus responsible for attacks launched from Syria into its territory.

Syria's state media earlier said Syrian anti-aircraft defences intercepted a "heavy attack" by Israeli warplanes over the capital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Israel has carried out frequent air and missile strikes against Iranian targets inside Syria since the country descended into civil war in 2011, but rarely comments on them.

