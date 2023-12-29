Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Israeli air strikes hit near the Syrian capital Damascus and in the country's south on Thursday, the defence ministry and state media said.

"At approximately 23:05 (20:05 GMT) today, the Israeli enemy carried out air strikes from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the southern region," the defence ministry said in a statement, reporting no casualties.

"Our air defences are intercepting hostile targets in the vicinity of Damascus," official news agency SANA said.

"An Israeli attack targeted the vicinity of the capital Damascus," state television said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported Israeli strikes targeting a Syrian air defence position in the country's southern Sweida province, as well as near Damascus international airport.

The attack near the airport came "one whole day after the airport resumed flights," said the British-based monitor with a network inside Syria.

Damascus international airport had been out of service since Israeli strikes targeted it in late November, just hours after flights resumed following similar attacks the previous month.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour since Syria's civil war began in 2011,