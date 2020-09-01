Israel strikes on Syria kill 11, one a civilian: new toll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Israeli strikes on Syria killed one civilian, three government troops and seven allied foreign fighters, a war monitor said on Tuesday in a new toll.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which had previously put the toll from Monday's strikes at five, said Iran-backed paramilitary fighters were among those killed in the attack on positions south of Damascus.