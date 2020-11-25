UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes South Of Damascus Province, Damage Inflicted - Syrian Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:30 AM

Israel Strikes South of Damascus Province, Damage Inflicted - Syrian Army

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The south of the Damascus province in Syria was subjected to an air strike by Israel, material damage was inflicted, the Syrian army said in a statement.

Earlier, Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported that Israel had struck a hill south of the Quneitra province in the Golan Heights.

"At 23:50.. at night November 24, the Zionist enemy launched an air strike from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights toward the southern Damascus province. Material damage was inflicted," the Syrian army said.

