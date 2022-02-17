Israel Strikes Syria With Surface-to-Surface Missiles - Syrian Army Command

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Israel has attacked Syrian facilities south of Damascus with surface-to-surface missiles, the Syrian Army Command said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, at 23:35 (21:35 GMT), Israel carried out several strikes on facilities near the settlement of Zakyah with surface-to-surface missiles from the occupied Golan Heights," the army said in a statement.

According to the statement, the strikes resulted in material damage.