Israel Strikes Targets in Syria, Air Defense Destroys 21 of 24 Missiles - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The Israeli Air Force attacked targets in Syria, the Syrian air defense destroyed 21 of 24 missiles with Russian-made Buk and Pantsir systems, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"Around 1:30 a.

m. on September 3, four Israeli Air Force F-15 tactical fighters struck 24 guided missiles on targets in the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanese airspace," Kulit said at a briefing.

He noted that the Syrian air defense on duty had destroyed 21 missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S1 systems in service with the Syrian Armed Forces.