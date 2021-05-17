Israel Striking 'Terror Targets' in Gaza, Military Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Israel is launching fresh attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say.

"Our fighter jets are currently striking terror targets in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday.

Around midnight, the IDF said that rockets were being fired toward southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, as Israeli families gathered to celebrate Shavuot.