Israel Stroke Targets in Syria After Launch of Missile That Fell Near Nuclear Center - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Israeli Defense Forces said on Thursday they had attacked targets in Syria in response to the launch of a missile that fell in the Negev desert, not far from the Negev Nuclear Research Center.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens sounded in the village of Abu Qrenat, several miles from the Negev Nuclear Research Center. Minutes after that, Syrian media reported that the national air defense forces were repelling an Israeli missile attack.

"BREAKING: A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel's southern Negev. In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria," the IDF wrote on Twitter.