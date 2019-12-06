UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Successfully Tests New Rocket Propulsion System - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:27 PM

Israel Successfully Tests New Rocket Propulsion System - Defense Ministry

Israel successfully tested on Friday a new rocket propulsion system as part of country's missile defense modernization, the Israeli Defense Ministry said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Israel successfully tested on Friday a new rocket propulsion system as part of country's missile defense modernization, the Israeli Defense Ministry said.

"A few minutes ago, the defense establishment conducted a test of a rocket propulsion system, from a base in central Israel. The test was pre-determined and took place according to plan," the ministry said on Twitter.

In July, Israel and the United States held successful tests of their advanced Arrow 3 missile defense system in Alaska. The Arrow 3 weapon system, co-developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing, is in particular capable of intercepting missiles outside the atmosphere.

Israeli missile defense forces are armed with Patriot and Arrow weapon systems or previous modifications, as well as with the Iron Dome missile defense system, which is capable of intercepting short-range projectiles and rockets like Palestinian Grad or Qassam rockets. The so-called David's Sling missile defense system is capable of intercepting missiles with a range from 70 to 300 kilometers (43-186 miles).

Related Topics

Israel Twitter David United States July From Weapon

Recent Stories

39% Pakistanis claim to use WhatsApp; wide differe ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 ..

11 minutes ago

Govt to spend Rs30 billion on higher education dev ..

49 seconds ago

Russia's Gas Export May Reach 8.7 Trillion Cubic F ..

51 seconds ago

Moscow Ready to Discuss Possibly Including Kinjal, ..

53 seconds ago

District Admin distributes Sehat Insaf Cards among ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.