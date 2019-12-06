Israel Successfully Tests New Rocket Propulsion System - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Israel successfully tested on Friday a new rocket propulsion system as part of country's missile defense modernization, the Israeli Defense Ministry said.

"A few minutes ago, the defense establishment conducted a test of a rocket propulsion system, from a base in central Israel. The test was pre-determined and took place according to plan," the ministry said on Twitter.

In July, Israel and the United States held successful tests of their advanced Arrow 3 missile defense system in Alaska. The Arrow 3 weapon system, co-developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing, is in particular capable of intercepting missiles outside the atmosphere.

Israeli missile defense forces are armed with Patriot and Arrow weapon systems or previous modifications, as well as with the Iron Dome missile defense system, which is capable of intercepting short-range projectiles and rockets like Palestinian Grad or Qassam rockets. The so-called David's Sling missile defense system is capable of intercepting missiles with a range from 70 to 300 kilometers (43-186 miles).