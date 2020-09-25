UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Successfully Tests New Sea-to-Sea Missile System - Army

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

Israel Successfully Tests New Sea-to-Sea Missile System - Army

Israel's new sea-to-sea missile system, which was developed by the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), has been successfully tested, a press service of the defense forces said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Israel's new sea-to-sea missile system, which was developed by the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), has been successfully tested, a press service of the defense forces said on Friday.

"Last week, a new missile system of a type 'sea-to-sea', developed by the IAI conglomerate, successfully passed a test.

This system will enforce the superiority of Israel's maritime forces," the service said in a statement.

The system has more accurate offensive capabilities, as well as improved attack range and flexibility, the statement read, noting that it would be installed in an arms complex of Israel's Saar 5- and Saar 6-class naval multi-purpose corvettes.

Related Topics

Attack Israel

Recent Stories

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

27 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

59 minutes ago

Over 500 Restaurant Owners Rallying in France's Ma ..

17 seconds ago

Norway's King Harald V Hospitalized Due to Heavy B ..

18 seconds ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

1 hour ago

PM desires to take other parliamentary parties alo ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.